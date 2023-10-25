The Shindellas Release New Album “Shindo” (Stream)

Nashville based trio The Shindellas have just released their sophomore album called “Shindo”.

The group use the project to continue to pave their own lane while building upon their brand of New American Soul

“Shindo” is produced by Louis York aka Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony who the trio have collaborated with since joining the Weirdo Workshop. It is led by the current hit single “Last Night Was Good For My Soul”.

The Shindellas, made up of Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones, continue to establish themselves as a force in the music industry which ease release.