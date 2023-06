The Shindellas have just unveiled the visual for their latest single “Last Night Was Good For My Soul”.

The video was directed by NitaInNashville and perfectly captures the charismatic appeal of the emerging R&B girl group.

“Last Night Was Good For My Soul” released back in March and was written and produced by Louis York, aka the duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony.

This is the first offering from the upcoming album from The Shindellas—Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones.