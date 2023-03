The Shindellas are at it again with the brand new single called “Last Night Was Good For My Soul”.

The group have impressed us with every release over the years, and this new song is no different.

“Last Night Was Good For My Soul” is that feel good music we’ve been craving. It has an undeniable groove that will have you nodding your head from the first listen.

We currently await The Shindellas follow up project to their debut album “Hits That Stick Like Grits” from 2021.