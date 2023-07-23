The Shindellas Release New Single “Juicy”

Nashville based trio The Shindellas return with the brand new single called “Juicy”.

The group are set to display their brand of New American Soul when they release their upcoming sophomore album “Shindo” on October 20th via Weirdo Workshop/Thirty Tigers. The vibrant and fun new Summer anthem “Juicy” is set to be included on the project as well.

“Shindo” is produced by Louis York aka Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony who the trio have collaborated with since joining the Weirdo Workshop. It is led by the current hit single “Last Night Was Good For My Soul”.

The Shindellas, made up of Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones, continue to establish themselves as a force in the music industry which ease release.