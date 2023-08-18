The Shindellas Release New Single “Ooh La La”

Emerging R&B sensations The Shindellas have just released their new single “Ooh La La” along with a fun visual to accompany the song.

With the help of their creative partners Louis York, the group continue to introduce us to their fresh and nostalgic sound which they aptly title New American Soul.

The Nashville based trio, made up Tamara Chauniece, Stacy Johnson and Kasi Jones, will be releasing their debut album “Shindo” on October 20th via Weirdo Workshop / Thirty Tigers.

“Ooh La La” is the follow up to previous single “Juicy”.