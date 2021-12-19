The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 142 (The Top 100 R&B Songs of 2021)

We have been gone for a minute, but we had to finish the year off strong. In this special episode of the SoulBack podcast, we discuss our picks for the top 100 R&B songs of 2021. We published the whole list recently, but find out the rationale behind the picks. There were plenty of great R&B songs that came out this year, so definitely take a listen to each song after you listen to the episode. We’ll be back next year on a regular basis with episodes as well!

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4