For the next edition of our Top 10 Best Songs series, we revisit the discography of Carl Thomas.

Signed by Puff Daddy to Bad Boy Records in the late 90’s, we got the solo debut album “Emotional” from Carl in 2000. He quickly established himself as one of the premiere R&B artists in the 2000’s through his own hit singles and of course his dynamic features on many other artists albums.

The career of Carl Thomas of course began years earlier the 90’s with his group The Fourmula, but this list is all about his solo material. Carl has not released music as frequently as many of his peers to it’s easy to forget how much good music he does give us when he puts out an album.

We haven’t forgotten all of the music of Carl Thomas, and for that reason we could not stop at just 10 songs for this list. You’ll find a healthy honorable mention section that follows below for that reason.

Click Here to view all of our Top 10 Lists.

Click Here for our interview with Carl Thomas celebrating the 20th anniversary of his “Emotional” album.

Without further ado, here is our list of The Top 10 Best Carl Thomas songs in chronological order. (click any song title to listen to it).













































Honorable Mention:

-My Valentine (from the “Emotional” album)

-Giving You All My Love (from the “Emotional” album)

-Woke Up In the Morning (from the “Emotional” album)

-Anything (from the “Let’s Talk About It” album)

-Rebound (from the “Let’s Talk About It” album)

-Work It Out (from the “Let’s Talk About It” album)

-If You Ever (from the “So Much Better” album)

-All My Life (from the “So Much Better” album)

-Round Two (from the “Conquer” album)

-Long Distance Love Affair (form the “Conquer” album)



