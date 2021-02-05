Next up in our Top 10 Best Songs feature series we turn our attention to the catalog of the legendary Ginuwine. The singer is most known for his dance moves and collaborations with Timbaland, but his greatness most certainly extends well beyond both of those aspects.

There is no doubting that he’s easily one of the most successful artists of his generation. You can match up his singles to any of his peers and it would certainly stand up. Add in the fact that he has influenced many with the sound he helped introduce and you have all of the makings of one of the greats.

In our attempt to choose the best songs he’s released over the course of his career, we were of course drawn to many of the singles he selected to release. But he’s also had many album cut gems which you will see included as well with plenty following in the honorable mention section.

Without further ado, here is our list of the Top 10 Best Ginuwine Songs in chronological order.

One of the most innovative and influential R&B songs of the 90’s. The combination of Ginuwine, Timbaland and Static Major had something special and timeless here.



This single from Ginuwine’s debut album often gets overshadowed by “Pony”, but it’s nearly just as flawless.



Another gem courtesy of the trio of Ginuwine, Timbaland and Static. Such a smoothed out feel good song.



Refer to the first sentence of the previous write up. An innovative R&B ballad right here.



One of our favorite album cuts by Ginuwine, and an amazing collaboration with the late Aaliyah (and Timbaland and Static once again).



This has become one of Ginuwine’s signature songs and it’s even more special since he penned it himself.



Another timeless gem from Ginuwine with creative lyrics to describe a timeless love theme.



This song didn’t get the same shine as smash single “Hell Yeah”, but this is gone of Ginuwine’s best love songs.



Ginuwine has never been afraid to show his vulnerable side and songs like this highlight that side of him.



This Bryan-Michael Cox produced gem is one of our favorite album cuts from Ginuwine and a standout from his most recent album.



Honorable Mention:

-Tell Me Do U Wanna (from the “Ginuwine…the Bachelor” album)

-World is So Cold (from the “Ginuwine…the Bachelor” album)

-When Doves Cry (from the “Ginuwine…the Bachelor” album)

-What’s So Different (from the “100% Ginuwine” album)

-None of Ur Friends Business (from the “100% Ginuwine” album)

-I Know (from the “100% Ginuwine” album)

-Two Sides to a Story (from the “100% Ginuwine” album)

-Simply Irresistible (from the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack)

-Why Did You Go? (from “The Life” album)

-That’s How I Get Down (featuring Ludcaris) (from “The Life” album)

-Superhuman (from “The Life” album)

-In Those Jeans (from “The Senior” album)

-Oh Girl (from the “Back II Da Basics” album)

-Secrets (from the “Back II Da Basics” album)

-Want U To Be (from the “Back II Da Basics” album)

-Betta Half (from the “Back II Da Basics” album)

-I Apologize (from the “I Apologize” album)

-Open the Door (from the “A Man’s Thoughts” album)

-One Time for Love (from the “A Man’s Thoughts” album)

-Heaven (from the “Elgin” album)