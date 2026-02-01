Jhené Aiko has carved out a singular space in the R&B landscape, often credited with popularizing the “PBR&B” or alternative R&B sound. Her music is a delicate blend of ethereal production, poetic vulnerability, and a calm, conversational vocal style that feels like an intimate late-night therapy session. Whether she is exploring the highs of spirituality or the lows of heartbreak, Jhené’s authenticity has garnered her a massive, dedicated following.

Since her early days as a child star in the early 2000s to her career-defining Chilombo era, Jhené has evolved into a powerhouse songwriter and a Grammy-nominated staple. As of 2026, she remains a guiding voice in the genre, balancing her solo artistry with high-profile collaborations and her passion for sound healing and wellness.

Here are the top 10 best Jhené Aiko songs, listed in chronological order.

1. “Stranger”

The song that officially introduced the world to the “new” Jhené. After a long hiatus from the music industry, “Stranger” showcased her stripped-back, honest approach to songwriting. It set the blueprint for her signature ethereal sound and proved she could command a track with little more than a moody beat and her soft, soulful tone.

2. “Bed Peace” (feat. Childish Gambino)

Inspired by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Bed-In” protests, this track is the ultimate anthem for lovers and lazy days. The chemistry between Jhené and Childish Gambino is effortless, and the song’s laid-back, “make love, not war” sentiment has made it a permanent fan favorite in her catalog.

3. “The Worst”

The track that catapulted her to mainstream success. “The Worst” is a relatable, biting look at a toxic relationship, delivered with a calm that makes the lyrics hit even harder. It became a multi-platinum hit and remains an essential “breakup anthem” in modern R&B history.

4. “Stay Ready (What a Life)” (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

A six-minute journey of atmospheric production and intricate wordplay. The chemistry between Jhené and Kendrick Lamar is undeniable here, as they navigate the complexities of life and love. It’s a track that highlights her ability to create “vibes” that feel both expansive and intimate.

5. “To Love & Die” (feat. Cocaine 80s)

The lead single from her debut studio album, this track leans into a darker, more cinematic sound. Sampling 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” the song explores the ride-or-die mentality in a way only Jhené could—with a mix of grit and grace.

6. “Pressure”

“Pressure” is a masterclass in vocal layering and atmospheric soul. The song deals with the weight of expectations and the desire to stay grounded amidst the chaos of fame and love. It’s one of her most vocally impressive tracks, showcasing her range within her soft-spoken style.

7. “Sativa” (feat. Swae Lee)

A massive crossover success, “Sativa” highlights Jhené’s more playful, melodic side. While much of her work is deeply introspective, this track provided a smooth, hypnotic groove that dominated R&B radio and became a permanent fixture in her live performances.

8. “Jhené” (formerly “Jopeful”)

Featured on her deeply personal concept album and short film Trip, this track deals with grief and finding hope after the loss of her brother. It is arguably her most vulnerable work, proving that she isn’t afraid to use her platform for radical honesty and healing.

9. “Triggered (freestyle)”

Released as a raw, emotional vent, “Triggered” went viral for its visceral lyrics and relatable anger following a breakup. It was a pivotal moment in her career, showing a fiercer side of Jhené that resonated deeply with fans and set the stage for the massive success of Chilombo.

10. “B.S.” (feat. H.E.R.)

Teaming up with fellow R&B star H.E.R., Jhené delivered a slick, empowering anthem about moving on from the “B.S.” and reclaiming her time. The track is witty, smooth, and showcases a confident, “unbothered” energy that fans have come to love.

Honorable Mentions

“3:16AM” (Sail Out) – A dark, moody classic that defined her early alternative R&B sound.

“Eternal Sunshine” (Souled Out) – A beautiful, optimistic tribute to finding happiness despite the pain.

“While We’re Young” (Trip) – A sweet, hopeful ballad about the purity of new love.

“None of Your Concern” (feat. Big Sean) (Chilombo) – A mature, complex look at the aftermath of a public relationship.

“P$$y Fairy (OTW)”* (Chilombo) – A bold, hypnotic record that solidified her status as the queen of modern “vibe” R&B.