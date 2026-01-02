The Top 10 Best John Legend Songs

John Legend is more than just a crooner; he is a musical bridge. Arriving in the early 2000s under the tutelage of Kanye West and the GOOD Music banner, Legend reintroduced the industry to the elegance of the piano-man. Blending church-grown soul with hip-hop sensibilities and pop polish, he has crafted a discography that feels both timeless and sophisticated. From his humble beginnings as a session player for Lauryn Hill to becoming an EGOT winner, John Legend has remained a consistent pillar of quality R&B.

Here are the top 10 best songs by John Legend, highlighting the evolution of his artistry.

Used To Love U

The song that introduced John Legend to the masses was a masterclass in the “new soul” sound of the mid-2000s. Backed by a punchy, Kanye West-produced beat that sampled LaBelle, “Used To Love U” showcased Legend’s ability to blend a gritty hip-hop rhythm with a soulful, church-inflected vocal. It remains one of his most energetic and recognizable singles.

Ordinary People

Stripped of any flashy production, “Ordinary People” is the definitive John Legend song. A simple piano ballad about the complexities and “ebb and flow” of a real relationship, it resonated because of its honesty and vulnerability. It solidified his place as a premier songwriter and earned him multiple Grammy awards, proving that sometimes, less is truly more.

Save Room

For his sophomore effort, Legend leaned into a warm, vintage aesthetic. “Save Room” captures that mid-60s soul essence perfectly, featuring a breezy melody and a smooth-as-silk vocal performance. It’s a sophisticated “grown and sexy” record that highlighted his growth as a musician and his ability to craft a timeless pop-soul hybrid.

P.D.A. (We Just Don’t Care)

“P.D.A.” is a celebration of uninhibited love. The track features a rhythmic, bossa-nova-inspired groove that makes it nearly impossible not to sway along. It showed a more playful, lighthearted side of John Legend’s persona, proving he could dominate the mid-tempo space just as effectively as the balladry.

Green Light (featuring André 3000)

When John Legend decided to experiment with a more electronic, uptempo sound, “Green Light” was the result. The track’s infectious energy was amplified by a brilliant guest verse from André 3000. It remains a high-water mark for Legend’s versatility, showing he could step out of the ballad box and own the dance floor.

Everybody Knows

A haunting look at the lingering pain of a past relationship, “Everybody Knows” features some of Legend’s most poignant songwriting. The production is atmospheric and steady, allowing the lyrics about the public nature of a breakup to take center stage. It’s a fan favorite that captures the melancholy side of soul music beautifully.

Stay With You

While many tracks on his debut were about the struggles of love, “Stay With You” was a powerful pledge of loyalty. With its steady build and soulful “choir” feel in the background, the song became an instant wedding staple. It showcases the soulful warmth that would become a hallmark of his career.

All Of Me

Arguably the biggest hit of his career, “All Of Me” is a modern classic. This simple piano ballad, dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen, became a global phenomenon. Its universal message of unconditional love struck a chord worldwide, proving that Legend’s core strength—him and a piano—would never go out of style.

Tonight (Best You Ever Had) (featuring Ludacris)

Featured on the soundtrack for Think Like a Man, this track is a sleek, modern R&B heater. Produced by Phatboiz, it leaned into a more sensual, late-night vibe than his usual piano ballads. The collaboration with Ludacris added a hip-hop edge that made it a massive radio success and a club staple.

Glory (with Common)

A powerful anthem of hope and resilience, “Glory” combined Legend’s soaring vocals with Common’s poetic lyricism. Written for the film Selma, the song transcends music to serve as a sociopolitical statement. It earned him an Academy Award and demonstrated his ability to use his platform for impactful, high-art storytelling.

Honorable Mentions:

“So High” (from the Get Lifted album)

“Love Me Now” (from the Darkness and Light album)

“You & I (Nobody in the World)” (from the Love in the Future album)

“Number One” (featuring Kanye West) (from the Get Lifted album)

“Wild” (featuring Gary Clark Jr.) (from the Bigger Love album)