Kenny Lattimore is one of those dynamic R&B singers out of the 90’s who seemingly flies under the radar when the conversations about his generations great artists come up. Yet all he’s continued to do over the past few decades is provide R&B lovers with consistently good music.

His latest album “Here To Stay” is yet another example of that.

Things began with his solo career in the mid 90’s with his iconic self titled debut album which included hits like “Never Too Busy” and “For You”. His music has remained classy and lyrically relatable to the point where he is someone we’ve always been able to count on him to sing our thoughts for us.

For the purpose of looking back at his best songs for this list, we did not include his duet projects with Chante Moore, or his cover song album “Timeless”, or the songs he recorded with his original group Maniquin. This list just covers the solo albums he’s released over the years.

Without further ado, here is our list of The Top 10 Best Kenny Lattimore Songs in chronological order. (click any song title to listen to it).











































Honorable Mention:

-I Won’t Let You Down (from the “Kenny Lattimore” album)

-Where Did Love Go (from the “Kenny Lattimore” album)

-Always Remember (from the “Kenny Lattimore” album)

-Make Believe (from the “From The Soul of Man” album)

-Tomorrow (from the “From The Soul of Man” album)

-Love Will Find A Way (featuring Heather Headley) (from the “From The Soul of Man” album)

-Right Down To It (from the “Weekend” album)

-Look of Love (from the “Anatomy of a Love Song” album)

-What Must I Do (from the “Anatomy of a Love Song” album)

-Pressure (from the “Here To Stay” album)