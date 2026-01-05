When Maxwell arrived in 1996 with Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, he didn’t just release an album; he shifted the entire landscape of R&B. Alongside peers like D’Angelo and Erykah Badu, he became a pioneer of the “Neo-Soul” movement, bringing a sophisticated, live-instrumentation feel back to the genre. With a career spanning over nearly three decades, Maxwell has mastered the art of the “slow simmer,” using his incredible falsetto and poetic songwriting to explore the complexities of love and spirituality.

Narrowing down his discography is no easy task, as his “quality over quantity” approach means every album is a cohesive masterpiece. However, looking at cultural impact, vocal performance, and pure soul, we’ve rounded up the definitive list. Here is the Top 10 Best Maxwell songs presented by YouKnowIGotSoul.

Lake By The Ocean

Maxwell’s 2016 return was led by this hypnotic, swaying track. It proved that even after a long hiatus, his ability to craft an “engulfing melody” and a timeless hook remained completely intact.

Get To Know Ya

Produced by Rockwilder, this track brought a slightly grittier, funkier edge compared to his previous work. It captured the early 2000s R&B energy while keeping that sophisticated Maxwell “cool.”

Lifetime

Often cited as one of his best vocal performances, “Lifetime” is an uplifting anthem about finding clarity and love. It’s a staple of Adult R&B radio and a showcase for his smooth, effortless delivery.

Bad Habits

This song is the epitome of the “simmering” soul Maxwell is known for. The horns and the steady build-up create a tension that perfectly matches the lyrics about an irresistible, perhaps addictive, love.

Til The Cops Come Knockin’

The song that introduced many to Maxwell’s “ultra-lusty” style. It’s a slow-burn masterpiece that set the standard for the neo-soul movement in the mid-90s.

Fortunate

Though written by R. Kelly, Maxwell made this song entirely his own. It became his biggest commercial hit, topping the R&B charts and showcasing a more traditional, powerhouse vocal style.

Sumthin’ Sumthin’

A perfect blend of funk and soul. Whether you prefer the original or the “Mellosmoothe” remix, this track is a quintessential “vibe” that remains a mandatory inclusion in any Maxwell setlist.

This Woman’s Work

Originally by Kate Bush, Maxwell’s falsetto-laden cover is widely considered one of the greatest covers of all time. The raw emotion in the MTV Unplugged version, in particular, solidified his status as a vocal elite.

Pretty Wings

A comeback for the ages. This Grammy-winning ballad about “wrong timing” spent 14 consecutive weeks at #1 on the R&B charts. It’s a modern classic that feels like it’s existed forever.

Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)

The ultimate Maxwell song. It captures everything he represents: effortless groove, soulful songwriting, and a feel-good energy that never gets old. Decades later, it remains his signature anthem.

Honorable Mentions:

“Whenever Wherever Whatever”: A stripped-back, acoustic masterpiece that highlights his vulnerability.

“Luxury: Cococure”: A sleek, jazzy standout from the Embrya era.

“Fistful of Tears”: A powerful, piano-driven ballad that showed his growth as a mature songwriter.

“Matrimony: Maybe You”: A fan-favorite deep cut that showcases the perfect fusion of R&B and jazz.

“Off”: A recent gem that proves Maxwell hasn’t lost a step when it comes to late-night grooves.