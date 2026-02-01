Since his debut in 2010, Miguel has been one of the most daring and innovative forces in R&B. Blending classic soul sensibilities with psychedelic rock, funk, and electronic influences, he has carved out a unique space as a genre-blurring visionary. Often compared to legends like Prince for his vocal range and eclectic artistry, Miguel has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a modern R&B star can sound like.

From his early days as a songwriter for industry titans to his own string of platinum-selling albums, Miguel’s career is a testament to artistic evolution. As of 2026, he remains a vital figure in the industry, continuing to experiment with new sounds and visual concepts that keep his fanbase and critics alike on their toes.

Here are the top 10 best Miguel songs, listed in chronological order.

1. “Sure Thing”

The song that introduced Miguel to the masses. With its hypnotic beat and clever lyrical metaphors comparing a relationship to scientific and artistic certainties, “Sure Thing” became an instant classic. Remarkably, it saw a massive resurgence on social media over a decade later, proving its timeless appeal.

2. “All I Want Is You” (feat. J. Cole)

Teaming up with a then-rising J. Cole, this title track showcased Miguel’s ability to blend smooth R&B with a hip-hop edge. The production is understated, allowing his soulful tone to take center stage, and it set the tone for his career-long habit of picking perfect collaborators.

3. “Adorn”

Widely considered his signature song, “Adorn” is a masterpiece of modern soul. It’s a lush, soaring declaration of devotion that earned him a Grammy and drew widespread comparisons to the late-night grooves of Marvin Gaye. It’s the track that officially elevated him to superstar status.

4. “How Many Drinks?”

This track perfectly captures the “psychedelic R&B” vibe that defined the Kaleidoscope Dream era. It’s smooth, slightly edgy, and features an infectious groove that makes it a perennial favorite in his live sets. The remix featuring Kendrick Lamar further solidified its cultural impact.

5. “Do You…”

A dreamy, guitar-driven track that highlights Miguel’s rock influences. The lyrics are provocative yet playful, and the atmospheric production makes it one of the most immersive listening experiences in his entire catalog.

6. “Coffee”

Taking the sensuality of his earlier work and adding a layer of grit, “Coffee” is an intimate, rock-tinged ballad. Whether in its solo form or the version featuring Wale, the song’s hazy, morning-after vibe cemented Miguel’s reputation as a master of the romantic mood.

7. “Waves”

“Waves” is high-energy, psychedelic funk at its best. It’s a sonic representation of the Wildheart album—rebellious, vibrant, and unapologetically bold. The track remains a highlight of his discography for its sheer intensity and infectious rhythm.

8. “Sky Walker” (feat. Travis Scott)

In one of his biggest crossover hits, Miguel leaned into a more contemporary, trap-influenced sound without losing his soulful essence. “Sky Walker” is a celebratory anthem about living in the moment, and the chemistry between Miguel and Travis Scott made it a chart-topping staple.

9. “Come Through and Chill” (feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

Reunited with J. Cole and legendary producer Salaam Remi, this track is the ultimate “low-key” anthem. It’s laid-back, jazzy, and incredibly smooth, serving as the perfect showcase for Miguel’s relaxed but precise vocal delivery.

Album: Non-Album Single (2023)

As Miguel moved into his most recent era, “Give It To Me” signaled a return to a raw, experimental sound. It’s edgy and atmospheric, proving that even after 15 years in the game, he is still committed to evolving and challenging the expectations of the R&B genre.

Honorable Mentions

“Vixen” (All I Want Is You) – A soulful early track that hinted at the experimental textures to come.

“Simplethings” (Wildheart) – A beautiful, guitar-heavy ballad about finding joy in life’s small moments.

“Pineapple Skies” (War & Leisure) – A bright, funk-infused groove that showcases his upbeat side.

“Candles in the Sun” (Kaleidoscope Dream) – A rare socially conscious track that proved Miguel could handle heavy subject matter with grace.

“Python” (Single) – A sleek, synth-driven track that demonstrated his ability to stay ahead of production trends.