The Top 10 Best Mint Condition Songs

Mint Condition occupies a unique space in R&B history as one of the few self-contained bands to achieve massive success during an era dominated by solo singers and programmed production. Hailing from St. Paul, Minnesota, and discovered by the legendary duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, the group—led by the incomparable Stokley Williams—brought a musician’s sensibility back to the airwaves.

Their sound is a sophisticated tapestry of funk, rock, jazz, and soul, often characterized by complex arrangements and live instrumentation that sounds as crisp today as it did in the 90s. From high-energy stage performances to some of the most enduring wedding ballads of all time, Mint Condition proved that the “band” format was still vital to R&B.

Here is a chronological look at the essential tracks from the Mint Condition catalog.

1. “Are You Free”

The debut single that introduced the world to their Minneapolis-bred funk. While it didn’t reach the heights of their later ballads, “Are You Free” established their identity as a true “players” band. It featured a driving rhythm section and a vocal performance from Stokley that hinted at the versatility the group would soon become famous for.

2. “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)”

The song that made them household names. This track is a masterclass in R&B songwriting, blending a smooth, mid-tempo groove with a vocal delivery that feels both effortless and deeply emotional. It spent weeks at the top of the charts and remains one of the most recognizable and beloved “pretty girl” anthems in music history.

3. “Forever in Your Eyes”

Solidifying their reputation as the “Kings of the Slow Jam,” this track followed the success of “Pretty Brown Eyes.” It’s a lush, romantic ballad that showcases the band’s ability to create atmosphere through live instrumentation—specifically the soaring keyboards and tight harmonies that became their trademark.

4. “Nobody Does It Betta”

Leading off their second album, this track leaned more heavily into their funk roots. It’s a high-energy, rhythmic record that showed they weren’t just a “ballad band.” The intricate percussion and bass work highlighted their technical skill, while the catchy hook kept it radio-friendly.

5. “U Send Me Swingin’”

A perfect blend of jazz-inflected R&B and 90s soul. The song features a light, airy production that allows Stokley’s falsetto to shine. It’s a feel-good record that captures the “swing” of the early 90s while maintaining the organic feel of a live band session.

6. “What Kind of Man Would I Be”

Arguably their most powerful ballad. This track is a masterclass in vocal building, starting as a gentle piano confession and escalating into a soulful, high-stakes plea. It spent months on the charts and remains a staple of R&B radio, often cited as one of the greatest “apology” songs ever written.

7. “You Don’t Have to Hurt No More”

A smooth, empathetic track that showcased the band’s softer side. With a focus on healing and support, the song resonated with fans for its lyrical maturity. The live guitar work and steady groove provide a comforting backdrop for one of Stokley’s most sincere vocal deliveries.

8. “Is This Party Over”

As the 90s came to a close, Mint Condition continued to evolve. This track brought a more modern, slightly edgy production style while keeping the live instrumentation at the forefront. It dealt with the complexities of a relationship reaching its expiration date, delivered with a funky, slightly somber undertone.

9. “I’m Ready”

After a brief hiatus, the band returned as independent artists with this soulful gem. “I’m Ready” proved that their sound was timeless; it didn’t chase current trends but stayed true to the “Luxury Brown” aesthetic—rich, organic, and deeply melodic.

A late-career highlight that earned the band a Grammy nomination. This collaboration with vocal powerhouse Kelly Price is a mid-tempo groove about setting boundaries in a relationship. The chemistry between Stokley and Kelly is undeniable, proving that Mint Condition remained a top-tier force in R&B well into their third decade.

Honorable Mentions

“Someone to Love” (From the Mint Factory) – A jazzy, upbeat track that showcases their incredible musicianship and tight arrangements.

“So Fine” (Definition of a Band) – A fun, funky record that captures the band’s high-energy live performance style.

“Single to Mingle” (Meant to Be Mint) – A quintessential early 90s New Jack Swing-inspired track.

“Nothing Left to Say” (7…) – A heartbreakingly beautiful ballad that shows the band’s continued growth as songwriters.

“Walk On” (Music @ the Speed of Life) – An inspiring, mid-tempo track that encourages perseverance, highlighting the band’s positive messaging.