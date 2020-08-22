The Top 10 Best Rahsaan Patterson Songs

We now take some time to revisit the discography of Rahsaan Patterson to select what we consider to be his best songs. The singer has released six albums over the past two+ decades and has a catalog of music we’d definitely say has gone under appreciated.

Rahsaan’s unique blend of soul music really stands out because he always gives us textures that feel familiar but sound nothing like anything else out there. We can easily say that each of the albums he has released so far has been of quality and creating a list of those songs wasn’t as easy as we expected.

The singer may not have always gotten the recognition he deserves in terms of air play but there is no reason many of these songs couldn’t have been big hits. Like we always try to do, we included an extensive honorable mention section so that we could showcase plenty of additional great songs that fell just outside the top 10.

Click Here to check out all of our Top 10 Lists. Click any of the song titles to hear that song. Click Here for our latest interview with Rahsaan Patterson.

Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:

Quite possibly our favorite Rahsaan Patterson song. Perfectly melodic, soulful and sonically pleasing.



Another jam from the singer’s debut album that still remains in rotation.



Standout single from Rahsaan’s second album “Love in Stereo”.



This funky uptempo jam is another of our favorites.



This song wasn’t pick as a single but it’s an energetic jam that easily could have worked as one.



Our favorite of the singles chosen from the album for its unique production and fun vibe.



Always loved this song for the passion and emotion Rahsaan puts into it.



The singer breathed new life into this cover and really made it his own.



Rahsaan matches the energy of the unique production on this song to give us something special.



A timeless ballad and one of the best love songs we’ve heard in quite some time.



Honorable Mention:

-Stay Awhile (from the “Rahsaan Patterson” album)

-Come Over (from the “Rahsaan Patterson” album)

-One More Night (from the “Rahsaan Patterson” album)

-Sure Boy (from the “Love in Stereo” album)

-So Hot (from the “After Hours” album)

-The Best (from the “After Hours” album)

-Don’t Run So Fast (from the “After Hours” album)

-Forever Yours (from the “After Hours” album)

-No Danger (from the “Wines & Spirits” album)

-Crazy (Baby) (from the “Bleuphoria” album)

-Easier Said Than Done (from the “Bleuphoria” album)

-Break It Down (from the “Heroes & Gods” album)