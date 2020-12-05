The Top 10 Best Songs by Donell Jones

For the next chapter of our artist Top 10 Songs List feature we dig into the discography of the legendary Donell Jones. The singer has easily given us one of the best catalogs out of any singer coming out of the 90’s and this list should prove that to you.

Donell Jones often goes underrated at times for whatever reason but the albums, singles, and deep album cuts he’s given us are truly timeless.

As you can see from our list there was no way we could stop at just the top 10. We included a generous amount of honorable mention songs to compliment our choices for his best tracks.

Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:

An album cut from Donell’s debut which immediately helped us realize this smooth out soulful cat was something special.

An emotional ballad that showed us Donell was not afraid to show his vulnerable side.

A timeless R&B jam that you could still throw on at any party to get the crowd grooving.

An excruciatingly honest song that has gone on to become one of the biggest R&B hits of the 90’s.

This slick mid tempo jam gave us a different type of flavor on Donell’s classic sophomore album.

This head bobbing love song extended Donell’s run of hit songs into the 00’s.

Production duo Tim & Bob laced Donell with a perfect backdrop to match his smooth and soulful delivery.

A signature Donell Jones smoothed out R&B cut that easily could have been a big single.

This melodically intoxicating Mike City produced gem is our favorite song on the “Lyrics” album.

If it’s one thing that Donell has proven over the years is that he can effortlessly create love music. This is a perfect example.

Honorable Mention:

-Knocks Me Off My Feet (from the “My Heart” album)

-Wish You Were Here (from the “My Heart” album)

-Shorty Got Her Eyes on Me (from the “Where I Wanna Be” album)

-Have You Seen Her? (from the “Where I Wanna Be” album)

-Take It Here (from the “Bait” soundtrack)

-Put Me Down (from the “Life Goes On” album)

-Comeback (from the “Life Goes On” album)

-Gotta Get Her (Outta My Head) (from the “Life Goes On” album)

-Better Start Talking (from the “Journey of a Gemini” album)

-Cuttin Me Off (from the “Journey of a Gemini” album)

-U Make Me Say (featuring Fat Joe) (currently unreleased)

-Loving You (currently unreleased)

-Way You Make Me Feel (currently unreleased)

-I’ll Go (from the “Love & Basketball” soundtrack)

-Superman (from the “Lost Files” album)

-Love Like This (from the “Lyrics” album)

-Just a Little (from the “Lyrics” album)

-Closer I Get to You (from the “Forever” album)

-Sorry I Hurt You (from the “Forever” album)

-Karma (Payback) (from the “100% Free” album)