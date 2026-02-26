The Top 10 Best Songs By R&B Group Xscape

Ever since Xscape emerged from Atlanta in the early 90s, they have remained one of the most powerful and influential girl groups in R&B history. Discovered by Jermaine Dupri, the quartet—comprised of Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott—brought a raw, gospel-trained vocal prowess that set them apart from their peers.

Whether they were delivering “street-but-sweet” mid-tempos or soul-stirring ballads, Xscape’s harmonies were unmatched. Following their legendary Verzuz appearance and continued impact on the culture, we’ve looked back at their platinum-selling catalog to highlight their essential tracks in chronological order.

Here is our list of the Top 10 Best Xscape Songs:

“Just Kickin’ It”

There was no other choice to lead off their legacy. “Just Kickin’ It” didn’t just launch Xscape’s career; it defined an aesthetic. With its “around the way girl” vibe and Jermaine Dupri’s signature So So Def production, it became the blueprint for the Atlanta R&B sound. Decades later, it remains their signature song and a permanent staple in the R&B canon.

“Understanding”

If “Just Kickin’ It” was the introduction, “Understanding” was the confirmation of their talent. This powerhouse ballad allowed every member to showcase their individual strengths before coming together for those legendary four-part harmonies. It is widely considered one of the greatest vocal performances by a girl group in history.

“Who’s That Man”

Also found on Off the Hook, “Who’s That Man” is a deeply soulful cut that showcased the group’s maturity. The track allows the lead vocals to soar over a steady, rhythmic production, cementing their status as premier vocalists who could handle complex arrangements with ease.

“Feels So Good”

The lead single from their sophomore album captured the mid-90s “cool” perfectly. With its infectious groove and laid-back vibe, it proved that Xscape didn’t need to over-sing to create a hit. It remains a staple for any ’90s R&B playlist, blending hip-hop soul with effortless vocal delivery.

“Who Can I Run To”

Taking on a classic by The Jones Girls was a bold move, but Xscape made it their own. From the opening harmonies to the powerful lead runs by LaTocha and Tamika, they transformed the song into a ’90s staple. It bridged the gap between old-school soul and the modern R&B movement flawlessly.

“Do You Want To”

This track is the definition of a “slow burner.” As a standout single from their second project, “Do You Want To” highlighted a more sensual and sophisticated side of the group. The tight, intricate harmonies during the hook are quintessential Xscape, showcasing their growth as artists.

“Am I Dreamin'” (with Ol’ Skool & Keith Sweat)

Though originally appearing on Ol’ Skool’s debut, this track was a massive inclusion on Xscape’s third album. Their ability to blend with other vocal powerhouses like Keith Sweat while maintaining their distinct group identity showed their versatility. It remains one of the most beloved R&B collaborations of the era.

“The Arms of the One Who Loves You”

Written by Diane Warren, this ballad became an instant wedding classic. The soaring, orchestral arrangement provided the perfect backdrop for the group to display their church-honed vocal range and emotional depth. It stands as one of their most successful commercial cross-over hits.

“My Little Secret”

As the final major hit of their original run, “My Little Secret” was both provocative and vocally impeccable. The Jermaine Dupri production gave it a signature bounce, while the group’s delivery turned a controversial subject into a smooth, undeniable R&B anthem.

“Softest Place on Earth”

This track is a masterclass in atmospheric R&B. While the group was known for their powerhouse vocals, “Softest Place on Earth” showed their ability to be subtle and ethereal. The lush production and delicate harmonies make it one of the most standout slow jams of the late ’90s.

Honorable Mentions

“Love on My Mind” (Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, 1993):

A loping, mid-tempo throwdown that perfectly balanced aggression and seduction, proving the group could “stomp hard” just as well as they could harmonize.

“Is My Living in Vain” (Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, 1993):

A stunning gospel cover of The Clark Sisters that paid homage to their roots and served as a reminder that their technical skill was built on a foundation of faith.

“With You” (Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, 1993):

A sweet, mid-tempo gem from their debut that highlights the group’s early chemistry and their ability to make simple romantic sentiments feel profound through tight vocal layering.

“Can’t Hang” (Off the Hook, 1995):

Featuring MC Lyte, this track offered a tougher, street-ready vibe that highlighted their Atlanta heritage and ability to bridge R&B with hip-hop grit.

“Work Me Slow” (Off the Hook, 1995):

A fan-favorite slow jam produced by Daryl Simmons that exemplifies the “slow-drag” R&B style that dominated the mid-90s.

“Your Eyes” (Traces of My Lipstick, 1998):

A hidden gem that showcases the group’s consistency, proving that even their non-singles possessed the vocal firepower to be hits.

“All I Need” (Traces of My Lipstick, 1998):

A soulful, understated track that captures the more mature tone of their third album, allowing the group to flex their vocal control over a smooth, contemporary R&B production.