The Top 10 Best Songs By Trey Songz

When Trey Songz first arrived on the scene in 2005, he was introduced by the legendary Troy Taylor and heralded by none other than Aretha Franklin. Over the next decade and a half, “Trigga” would transform from a young, soulful crooner into one of the most dominant forces in contemporary R&B. Known for his incredible vocal runs, undeniable charisma, and the ability to bridge the gap between classic soul and modern hip-hop, Trey has built a catalog that defines an entire era of the genre.

While his “Mr. Steal Your Girl” persona often takes center stage, his true legacy lies in his versatility. Whether he’s delivering a raw, vulnerable ballad or a high-energy club anthem, Trey’s impact on R&B is undeniable. We’ve selected the essential tracks that showcase the very best of Trey Songz.

Click Here For Our Other Top 10 Lists | Click Here For Our Most Recent Interview With Trey Songz

“Gotta Go” (from the “I Gotta Make It” album)

Before the platinum plaques and sold-out arenas, “Gotta Go” established Trey as a serious vocalist. This mid-tempo groove, with its nostalgic aura and soaring harmonies, showcased a level of maturity that was rare for a debut artist. It remains a fan favorite and a reminder of the raw soul that started his journey.

“Can’t Help But Wait” (from the “Trey Day” album)

This was the moment Trey Songz became a household name. Produced by Stargate, “Can’t Help But Wait” is a masterclass in R&B storytelling. The song’s relatability and Trey’s earnest delivery earned him a Grammy nomination and solidified his place as the next big thing in the genre.

“I Invented Sex” (featuring Drake) (from the “Ready” album)

In 2009, Trey and a rising Drake changed the sonic landscape of R&B with this track. “I Invented Sex” introduced a darker, more atmospheric sound that would define much of the next decade. It’s a smooth, confident record that leaned into Trey’s growing “playboy” persona while maintaining his vocal excellence.

“Can’t Be Friends” (from the “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” album)

Arguably his most powerful vocal performance, “Can’t Be Friends” is a raw look at the aftermath of a breakup. Stripping away the flashy production, Trey relies on his voice to convey the pain of a love that can’t simply transition into a friendship. It is widely considered one of the best R&B ballads of the 2010s.

“Neighbors Know My Name” (from the “Ready” album)

This track is the quintessential Trey Songz “bedroom anthem.” With its infectious hook and playful lyrics, it became a cultural staple. It perfectly balances his southern charm with the polished R&B sound that made the Ready album a modern classic.

“Say Aah” (featuring Fabolous) (from the “Ready” album)

While Trey is a master of the slow jam, “Say Aah” proved he could own the club as well. This collaboration with Fabolous became a massive crossover hit, dominating radio and parties for years. It showed his ability to craft a “party” record without losing his R&B identity.

“Love Faces” (from the “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” album)

“Love Faces” is Trey Songz at his most seductive. The lush production and intricate vocal arrangements highlight his growth as a musician. It’s a sophisticated record that remains a high point in his discography for those who appreciate the “grown and sexy” side of his music.

“Slow Motion” (from the “Trigga” album)

Late in his career, Trey reminded everyone how well he knows how to make a slow jam. “Slow Motion” is a hypnotic, stripped-back track that focuses on his tone and pacing. It became one of his biggest hits in years, proving his longevity in a rapidly changing R&B environment.

“Heart Attack” (from the “Chapter V” album)

Teaming up with Rico Love and Benny Blanco, Trey delivered a grand, cinematic ballad with “Heart Attack.” The song deals with the “toxic” side of love that feels like both a blessing and a curse. His vocal intensity on the hook makes this one of the most memorable tracks from his Chapter V era.

“Gotta Make It” (featuring Twista) (from the “I Gotta Make It” album)

The song that started it all. “Gotta Make It” was more than just a debut single; it was a mission statement. Featuring a signature double-time verse from Twista, the track highlighted Trey’s ambition and his distinct Virginia “soul” that would carry him to the top of the charts.

Honorable Mentions:

* “Bottoms Up” (feat. Nicki Minaj) (from the Passion, Pain & Pleasure album)

* “Na Na” (from the Trigga album)

* “Jupiter Love” (from the Ready album)

* “Panty Droppa” (from the Ready album)

* “Last Time” (from the Trey Day album)