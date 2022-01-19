Syleena Johnson is one of those R&B artists who’s certainly in the conversation for most underrated over the past two decades. Although her talents and timeless music speak for themselves, it never quite seems like she gets the credit she deserves when discussions come up about the greats in R&B.

The singer released her debut album back in 2001, and has consistently given us quality music over the course of her nine albums. It was only right to explore her discography and uncover her best songs. Even though her standout singles have stood the test of time, she’s also given us some gems tucked away inside each album that certainly deserve recognition as well.

For that reason, we couldn’t just limit our list to a top 10, and had to include a generous helping of honorable mention songs.

Click Here to view all of our Top 10 Lists.

Without further ado, here is our list of The Top 10 Best Syleena Johnson Songs in chronological order. (click any song title to listen to it).











































Honorable Mention:

-You Got Me Spinnin’ (from the “Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness” album)

-Baby I’m So Confused (from the “Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness” album)

-Tonight I’m Gonna Let Go (from the “Chapter 2: The Voice” album)

-Faithful To You (from the “Chapter 2: The Voice” album)

-If You Play Your Cards Right (from the “Chapter 2: The Voice” album)

-So Willingly (from the “Chapter 2: The Voice” album)

-More (featuring Anthony Hamilton) (from the “Chapter 3: The Flesh” album)

-Classic Love Song (featuring Jermaine Dupri) (from the “Chapter 3: The Flesh” album)

-Time (from the “Chapter 3: The Flesh” album)

-Labor Pains (from the “Chapter 4: Labor Pains” album)

-Freedom (from the “Chapter 4: Labor Pains” album)

-Like Thorns (from the “Chapter 5: Underrated” album)

-Feel the Fire (with Musiq Soulchild) (from the “9ine” EP)

-All This Way for Love (from the “Chapter 6: Couples Therapy” album)

-I Cut My Hair (from the “Chapter 6: Couples Therapy” album)

-Frontline (featuring Raheem DeVaughn) (from the “Woman” album)