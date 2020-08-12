The Top 10 Best Vivian Green Songs

We now take a look into the discography of Vivian Green to come up with her best songs. The singer has become one of the most underrated voices in R&B after emerging nearly two decades ago.

Upon revisiting her albums it’s not hard to see why she deserves more recognition than she’s received through the years. Not only has she given us plenty of timeless hits that we still keep in rotation, but she’s got some outstanding album cuts to go along with them.

Vivian Green has released six albums to date since stepping into the spotlight following her role as a background singer for Jill Scott. She linked up with producer Kwame for her past two albums which in turn gave her a fresh and infectious new sound.

This list represents what we feel in our opinion are the best songs that Vivian Green has released so far. We’ve also included a lengthy honorable mention section so as to highlight songs that deserved a mention as well.

Click Here to check out all of our Top 10 Lists. Click any of the song titles to hear that song. Click Here for our most recent interview with Vivian Green.

Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:

Her signature song and biggest hit to date. We’ve always loved the lyrics and composition of the song courtesy of Green and Eric Roberson.

Eric Roberson had a big part in helping to create the debut album from Vivian Green. Perhaps his finest work is this touching and emotional ballad.

We’ve always loved the catchy production and infectious melodies on this album cut from Vivian’s debut album.

Another one of Vivian’s biggest hits and an uplifting anthem to anyone who has been through this situation.

Such an amazing album cut from Vivian’s sophomore album. We love the nostalgic tone of the song along with the heavenly vocals.

Vivian made a name for herself early in her career for not being afraid to touch on turmoil in relationships. She has a knack for catchy melodies to go along with the song just like on “Beautiful”.

Such a fun mid tempo track that you can vibe to. The melodies are super catchy.



We mentioned earlier in the article that Kwame helped give Vivian a fresh sound. Here is a great example of that.



This hit single that Vivian and Kwame created seemed to be exactly what R&B Lovers needed. One of her biggest hits.



Another super dope and fresh song courtesy of Kwame. Vivian continues to reinvent her sound in a tasteful way.



Honorable Mention:

-Fanatic (from the “A Love Story” album)

-Affected (from the “A Love Story” album)

-Ain’t Nothing But Love (from the “A Love Story” album)

-I Like It (But I Don’t Need It) (from the “Vivian” album)

-Too Intense (from the “Beautiful” album)

-Remedy (from “The Green Room” album)

-Supposed to be Mine (from “The Green Room” album)

-I’m Not Broken (from the “Vivid” album)

-Promise (from the “VGVI” album)

-That’s What Love Can Do (from the “VGVI” album)