Tiana Major9 Releases Video For Latest Single “Forever” Featuring Yebba

London, UK R&B singer-songwriter Tiana Major9 has released the official music video for her heartfelt single, “Always” featuring Yebba. The track is a soulful exploration of love, connection, and longing, defined by Tiana’s ability to blend vulnerability with warm, flowing melodies.

Directed by Myesha Evon, the accompanying visual is an intimate and raw portrayal of a relationship’s journey. Shot with a film camera, the use of black and white adds a nostalgic and emotionally charged dimension, highlighting both joyful shared moments and scenes of quiet, emotional solitude. The video captures the authentic push and pull of love, moving seamlessly between laughter and interaction with a partner, and moments of sadness and deep introspection.

This release serves as an exciting preview of Tiana Major9’s upcoming debut album, “November Scorpio”, which is officially announced for release on February 13th, 2026.