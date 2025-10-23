Tiana Major9 Taps Yebba For Heartfelt New Single “Always”

UK R&B powerhouse Tiana Major9 has returned with her latest single, “Always,” a deeply soulful collaboration with fellow vocal sensation Yebba. The track is a compelling and intimate reflection on lasting love, expertly capturing the bittersweet push and pull of longing and connection. Their voices merge seamlessly, creating a sound that is both resonant and vulnerable.

Alongside the single, Tiana Major9 announces her highly anticipated debut album, “November Scorpio”, set to arrive on February 13th, 2026. The album promises to be a deeply personal journey through love, growth, and self-discovery, showcasing her signature blend of jazz, soul, and R&B with a modern edge.

“Always” follows a string of dynamic releases from Tiana, including the bold, hip-hop-infused reimagining of Mobb Deep’s “Shook One,” the jazzy, introspective “Money,” and “Alone,” a collaboration co-written with GRAMMY-winning songwriter Prince Charlez.

With over 200 million streams worldwide, Tiana Major9 is a proven force. She earned a GRAMMY nomination for her track “Collide” from the Queen & Slim soundtrack and has worked with A-list artists such as Stormzy, EARTHGANG, Bryson Tiller, and Unknown T. Her talent has also earned co-signs from figures like Chance the Rapper and Robert Glasper, and she has performed alongside Victoria Monet, Jazmine Sullivan, and Adele.

“Always” delivers a heartfelt track that perfectly sets the stage for the next phase of her career.