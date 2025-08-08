Tiara Thomas Returns With New Single “Kiss Me”

Tiara Thomas makes her return with the brand new single “Kiss Me”. The breezy and soulful new single highlights her signature warmth and effortless storytelling.

“Kiss Me” was born during a late-night studio session with producer Dilemma, who first sparked the track’s playful energy. Tiara adds:

“It was so simple, yet soulful, with a really interesting groove. My goal with this one was just to create something fun and cute. I didn’t overthink the lyrics… I just wanted it to feel good.”

The new music is the follow up to her single “Hit You Right Back” featuring Tone Stith from 2023. This marks the latest chapter in her evolution as she leans into intimacy, vulnerability, and sonic freedom while staying rooted in her unmistakable R&B foundation.

