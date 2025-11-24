Tone Stith Puts His Own Spin On The Boyz II Men Holiday Classic “Let It Snow”

Nov 24, 2025 | New Music

MNRK The Snowball Effect

MNRK The Snowball Effect

MNRK Music Group is officially ringing in the holiday season with the release of Tone Stith’s new single, “Let It Snow,” out now. Stith delivers a smooth, modern rendition of the Boyz II Men classic, using his signature velvet vocals to honor the R&B tradition while adding a fresh, contemporary touch.

The track serves as the lead-in for MNRK’s brand-new holiday compilation, The Snowball Effect, which is set to release tomorrow, Tuesday, November 25. The project features a roster of the label’s talent, including Ron E, Toian, C Stunna, Gogo Morrow, BLKPRL, and Ivory Scott.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − 16 =