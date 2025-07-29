Tone Stith Releases New Single “Shut Up”

R&B sensation Tone Stith is back with purpose and power and he delivers his brand new single “Shut Up”. The silky, groove-infused single that marks the beginning of a new chapter in his artistry and is the first official single from his forthcoming album, slated for release in 2026.

He adds about the song:

“This is me evolving. “I’ve lived, I’ve learned, and I’ve grown—and now I’m putting all of that into the music.”

“Shut Up” sets the tone for what’s to come—a bold, elevated sound that blends Tone’s signature falsetto with honest lyricism, sharp production, and undeniable energy.