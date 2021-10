R&B singer/songwriter Tone Stith has linked up with Maeta for the new single “Something In The Water”. The project is the lead single from Tone’s upcoming EP “Still FMW?”. He released the first part of the EP back in June.

The new single, which samples the classic Carl Thomas record “I Wish”, is co-written by Fallon King from R&B group Cherish as well as BluPrint. We spoke to her about her songwriting behind the scenes in an interview we did with Fallon and Felisha recently.