Singer, songwriter, and producer Tone Stith has premiered the music video for his latest single, “Fly.” The track is the lead offering from Stith’s upcoming studio album, which is slated for a spring 2026 release.

Directed by Edgar Daniel, the visual was filmed against a coastal backdrop, featuring Stith traveling along a seaside highway and performing atop a mountain range. The imagery is intended to reflect the song’s core themes of self-confidence and emotional liberation.

Stith, a multi-instrumentalist who has garnered industry recognition for both his solo artistry and his behind-the-scenes contributions to various R&B hits, described the new project as a significant evolution of his sound.

“‘Fly’ is about stepping into your moment and trusting where you’re headed,” Stith stated regarding the release. “I wanted the video to feel just as free and elevated as the song itself.”