Tone Stith Releases Vignette For Latest Single “Lonely”

R&B sensation Tone Stith has just released his brand new vignette for latest single “Lonely”.

The vignette is the final offering in a series of vignettes from Tone’s latest EP “P.O.V” which he released last month via RCA Records.

The vignette mirrors the intimate and sultry mood of the track and serves as the perfect final encapsulation of Tone’s lustrous EP.

The EP “P.O.V” featured the hit singles “Girls Like You” and “I Need You.”

In case you missed it, you can check out our recent interview with Tone Stith where he broke down the project for us.