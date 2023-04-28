Toni Braxton Agrees To All Encompassing Production Deal With Lifetime & A&E

The legendary Toni Braxton is containing her decade long relationship with Lifetime and A&E by signing a new all encompassing deal with the networks. In her new role, Braxton’s Braxtoni Productions will oversee and executive produce multiple projects for the network.

Lifetime and Braxton have had a long history of collaboration with Braxton most recently executive producing the movie, A Christmas Spark featuring the on-screen reunion of Jane Seymour and Joe Lando and the two films under the Fallen Angels Murder Club banner for which Braxton starred in and executive produced in 2022. Braxton previously starred in, and executive produced the Lifetime movies Faith Under Fire with EP TD Jakes (2018), Everyday is Christmas (2018), Twist of Faith (2013), and her Lifetime biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016).

Braxton adds about the partnership: