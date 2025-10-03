Toni Braxton To Headline ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Inspired By Her Song & ‘Breathe Again’ Movies For Lifetime

In a new multi-picture deal with Grammy Award-winning artist Toni Braxton, Lifetime is set to release two films: “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and “Breathe Again.” Braxton will star in and executive produce both movies, which focus on powerful, female-driven stories of strength, sisterhood, and second chances.

“He Wasn’t Man Enough,” is set to premiere on Saturday, November 22, as part of the network’s “Love of a Lifetime” movie series. The film also stars NAACP Image Award nominee Essence Atkins and Emmy nominee Yvette Nicole Brown. The plot follows Braxton’s character, Mel Montgomery, who discovers her boyfriend has been deceiving her. The story turns into a tale of female solidarity as Mel, Atkins’ character Monica, and Brown’s character Candy unite against the man who betrayed them.

A second film, “Breathe Again,” will debut in 2026. The film will reunite Braxton and Atkins, and also features Emmy Award winner Cree Summer. The story centers on three women—Jennifer (Braxton), Vanessa (Summer), and Evelyn (Atkins)—who form an unlikely friendship after being rejected on a reality dating show. They move to Seattle for a fresh start, navigating new lives and learning that female friendship is the ultimate love story.