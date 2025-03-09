Tony! Toni! Toné! Member D’Wayne Wiggins Has Passed Away At Age 64

D’Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the legendary R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, has passed away on March 7th, 2025 at age 64.

Prior to his death, Wiggins continued to tour as part of Tony! Toni! Toné!. In 2023, Wiggins reunited with fellow group members Raphael Saadiq and Timothy Christian Riley for the “Just Me and You” Tour.

He was an important part of all four of the album released by Tony! Toni! Toné!, Who? (1988), The Revival (1990), Sons of Soul (1993), & House of Music (1996).

Wiggins released his debut and only solo project “Eyes Never Lie” in 2000 on Motown Records.