Tori Kelly Releases New Album “TORI.” (Stream)

Grammy winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly has just released her long awaited new album “TORI.” via Epic Records.

The project is Kelly’s fifth studio album overall and was executive produced by Jon Bellion. It features 15 all new songs with an eclectic mix of guest contributions, including features from Ayra Starr, KIM CHAEWON of kpop band LE SSERAFIM, and Jon Bellion himself.

It includes previously shared, fan-favorite songs like “missin u,” “shelter,” and “cut,” plus recent single “high water.”

Last year, Tori Kelly began laying the groundwork for TORI. with the release of tori, a seven-track prelude to the album featuring a range of styles and sounds that showcase the true Tori. It set the stage for the most versatile and vulnerable project of the artist’s career, weaving together sonics and songwriting that represent the full picture of a woman coming into her own. She adds:

“This album is an expression of every side of me; some of them I’ve never shown before. I decided to name it ‘TORI.’ because this music is me confidently stepping into myself as an artist and as a woman.”

Fans can see the star bring her new album to life beginning April 12 on The Purple Skies Tour, which kicks off in Ventura, CA and makes stops across North America, culminating in Kansas City, MO on May 3. Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.