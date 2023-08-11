Tori Kelly Releases Video For Latest Single “cut”

Tori Kelly continues the promotion of her latest EP with the release of a visual for latest single “cut”.

The show stopping and slick visual for “cut” matches the uncontainable and undeniable energy of the track. As hummable acoustic guitar gives way to a fast-paced beat, the clip follows her from a parking lot to inside of a Chinese restaurant to the aisles of a convenience store and finally to the club where she turns up surrounded by friends.

The song was included on the singer/songwriter’s latest EP “Tori” which released last month via Epic Records.