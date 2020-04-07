Travis Cherry Talks Producing for Case, J. Holiday, Demetria McKinney, Raheem DeVaughn & Producer Challenges (Interview)

Tom of YouKnowIGotSoul caught up with producer Travis Cherry for an interview recently on Instagram Live.

We picked up where we left off following his appearance on our SoulBack R&B Podcast back in 2019. That included diving back into the discussion on which Usher album is better: “8701” or “Confessions”.

We also talked about his production in recent years for artists like Case, J. Holiday, Demetria McKinney & Raheem DeVaughn. He told us about some famous artist appearances his “Purple Room” studios, and also gave his opinion on the recent producer battles on Instagram.

We then spoke to Travis about some of the challenges of being a producer including the battle to get on albums, how hard it is to land a single, and how it feels when your song doesn’t come out. Finally, we candidly spoke to him about what approach he’d take if an artist asked him for a trap beat type production.

Travis Cherry is one of our favorite producers right now upholding what we love most about traditional R&B. He always shows us love, and really deserves the support of all R&B lovers out there. Stay tuned for some of his upcoming placements this year!