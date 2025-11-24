Trevor Jackson Releases New Album “I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)” (Stream)

Trevor Jackson Unveils “The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time”

Acclaimed singer, producer, and actor Trevor Jackson has officially released his ambitious new album, I LOVE YOU, GOODBYE (THE GREATEST BREAKUP ALBUM OF ALL TIME). Available now on all platforms, the project serves as the grand finale to the emotional world he built with his previous I LOVE YOU and GOODBYE EPs.

Designed to play like a “movie in chapters,” the album traces the complete arc of a relationship—from the initial spark to the final severing of ties. Blending live instrumentation with modern R&B and pop production, Jackson explores the uncomfortable spaces between love and heartbreak.

“I wanted to make something that felt honest about how love actually goes,” Jackson explains. “This album is me looking at the choices I made, the people I hurt, the ways I was hurting too.”

The release caps off a massive year for the multi-hyphenate star, who continues to balance his music career with his series regular role on Grey’s Anatomy.