Trevor Jackson Releases New EP “I Love You” (Stream)

Multi-talented artist and actor Trevor Jackson has partnered with UnitedMasters to release his new EP, “I LOVE YOU”, which is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The five-track project is led by the single “Collection” and showcases Jackson’s ability to blend smooth vocals with vulnerable songwriting. The EP explores themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience, creating a deeply personal and cinematic experience for listeners.

“I LOVE YOU” also includes the previously released singles “One Foot In” and “Friend of a Friend,” both of which received positive reviews from critics.

The EP’s release coincides with a significant moment in Jackson’s acting career. He is set to make his series regular debut on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy when the 22nd season premieres on October 9. Jackson stated that the EP is about “being honest with myself about what love means” and is the beginning of a conversation he hopes to continue with his fans.

With the release of “I LOVE YOU”, Trevor Jackson continues to establish himself as a dynamic force in both music and entertainment.