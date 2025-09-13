Trevor Jackson Releases New Single “One Foot In”

Actor and singer Trevor Jackson has released his new single, “One Foot In,” along with an accompanying music video. The song, a blend of R&B melodies and vulnerable lyrics, explores the frustration of being in a relationship with someone who is unwilling to fully commit.

“This song is about that space where you’re giving your all, but the other person won’t step up,” Jackson stated. He believes the track’s honest and relatable theme will resonate with many listeners.

“One Foot In” serves as the lead single for Jackson’s upcoming “I LOVE YOU EP”, which is set to arrive on October 3. The artist is also making his debut as a series regular on the season 22 premiere of *Grey’s Anatomy* on October 9.