Trevor Jackson Releases Video For Latest Single “Friend of a Friend”

Actor and R&B artist Trevor Jackson has officially released the music video for his latest single, “Friend of a Friend.” The track is a standout selection from his recent full-length project, I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time).

Accompanying the visual premiere is the announcement of Jackson’s Spring 2026 Tour, marking a significant return to the stage for the multi-hyphenate performer.

The “Friend of a Friend” visual translates the record’s narrative of romantic friction into a high-tension, cinematic experience. In the smooth, R&B-driven track, Jackson navigates the complexities of modern relationships, pleading his case to a suspicious partner regarding a mutual acquaintance.

The production highlights Jackson’s dual-threat capability, blending the dramatic sensibilities of his acting career with his established musical artistry.

The single is the latest push for I Love You, Goodbye, an album that explores the stages of heartbreak and closure. With the Spring 2026 tour dates looming, Jackson is expected to bring the album’s emotional depth to live audiences across the country.