Trevor Jackson Returns With New Single “Friend of a Friend”

R&B powerhouse Trevor Jackson makes his much anticipated return to new music with the brand new single “Friend of a Friend”.

This is the first offering from his upcoming project via UnitedMasters.

Blending candid lyrics with a smooth, melodic hook, “Friend of a Friend” dives into the cyclical blame and emotional misfires that come at the end of a relationship. The single serves as a bold introduction to a project Trevor describes as his most honest body of work to date.

Written during a period of personal upheaval, including the end of a six-year relationship, the new music expands on themes of heartbreak, masculinity, and emotional healing.

Widely recognized for his breakout roles on Grown-ish, Superfly, and now Grey’s Anatomy, Trevor Jackson continues to build a legacy as both a dynamic performer and multifaceted storyteller.