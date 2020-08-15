Tweet Set to Release New Single “Neva Felt This Way”

There has been much anticipation for new music from R&B veteran Tweet since she released her last album “Charlene” back in 2016.

The singer has now just announced a new single called “Neva Felt This Way” will be out soon. The song is set to come out on August 28th, 2020 and is available for pre-order now.

Tweet said of the soulful new track and upcoming music:

“I want this music to touch and soothe the soul of my fans during this difficult time in all of our lives.”

Tweet remains on the Entertainment One label where she also released her previous project.

A couple of months back, Tweet also gave us the new song “I Admit”. It turns out that this was not a new single but a song from Tweet’s vault.

We also spoke to Tweet about new music in an interview we did with her earlier this year. In addition to preparing a new solo album, she’s also been working with DeVante Swing and her original group Sugah on a new EP. You can read about that here.