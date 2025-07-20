Tweet Signs To SRG-ILS Group To Release Upcoming Album “The Memoirs of The Southern Hummingbird”

The SRG/ILS Group adds to their ever expanding roster of R&B talent with the signing of veteran Tweet.

Tweet is gearing up for her anticipated return to the music scene with new music, new energy, outspoken attitude, new label and above all, ready to leave it all on the table.

On September 11th, Tweet will release a re-imaged version of her single “Love Again”, immediately followed by her first official single, “Toot-Toot” scheduled for release on September 26th.

These new songs will lead up to the release of her “The Memoirs of The Southern Hummingbird”, which will drop this Fall. Tweet adds about the signing:

“I’m very excited to partner with the SRG/Virgin Music family on this project. It’s long overdue, and my fans have waited a very longtime and I’m finally able to share it with the world. CV, thank you for believing in me and I look forward to making history together.”

The last new music we got from Tweet was back in 2021 with the single “Neva Gonna Break My Heart Again”.