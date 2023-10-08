Tyla Releases Video For Hit Single “Water”

South African musical sensation Tyla just just released the visual for her viral hit single “Water”.

The video was directed by Child and Kwasi Fordjour. The video for “Water” takes the effervescent theme of the feel good song a step further. Tyla and a cohort of friends are preparing to and stepping out to party, the “Water” video dares its viewer to have as good a time as Tyla, quickly flashing glimpses of what makes a summer night a summer night: bathroom linkups with the girls, intricate, pre-planned outfits and enough gyration to break a sweat even in the cooling air of the night.

The song is currently tearing up the charts around the world and is poised to be one of the biggest R&B this year.

In case you missed it, our friend DJ Soulchild also created an awesome remix to the song.