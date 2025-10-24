Unexpected Christmas Soundtrack Featuring Songs From Tamar Braxton, Kevin Ross, Melanie Fiona, K-Ci-Hailey & More Out Now

## Music News: ***Unexpected Christmas*** **Soundtrack Brings Holiday Cheer with All-Star R&B and Soul Lineup**

3 Diamonds Films is set to ignite the holiday season with the official release of the “Unexpected Christmas: The Soundtrack”, out now via 3 Diamonds Entertainment/Platform Sounds.

Crafted to capture the soulful, nostalgic essence of a Black family holiday gathering, the album features an eclectic mix of heartfelt holiday classics and brand-new original songs created exclusively for the film.

The soundtrack is a powerhouse collection of celebrated R&B, Soul, and Gospel artists, including: Tamar Braxton, Kevin Ross, Melanie Fiona, K-Ci Hailey, Koryn Hawthorne, Kenyon Dixon, Xenia Manasseh & TA Thomas. The project is led by the first two tracks released: the soulful title track “Unexpected Christmas,” performed and produced by October London, and the warm, soul-stirring ballad “Cold Day” by EJ Jones.

The soundtrack was executive produced by Phil Thornton, Trell Woodberry, and Ron Hill, with Daniel “D” Bryant serving as co-executive producer, ensuring a mix of fresh takes and timeless holiday spirit.

The music serves as the perfect complement to the upcoming holiday dramedy, “Unexpected Christmas”, which premieres in theaters nationwide on November 7.

The film follows the Scott family’s holiday reunion, which quickly descends into chaos due to family secrets, old rivalries, and the arrival of unexpected guests. It stars Lil Rel Howery, Tabitha Brown, Reagan Gomez-Preston, DomiNique Perry, and Anna Maria Horsford.