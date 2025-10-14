Unexpected Christmas Soundtrack To Feature Songs From Tamar Braxton, Kevin Ross, Melanie Fiona, K-Ci-Hailey & More

3 Diamonds Films is bringing holiday cheer to music lovers with the upcoming soundtrack for its new movie, “Unexpected Christmas”. The official soundtrack is set to be released on October 24.

The title track, “Unexpected Christmas,” by R&B singer October London, along with the song “Cold Day” by **EJ Jones**, are both available now for streaming. The full album is also available for pre-save.

The soundtrack, which aims to evoke the feeling of a Black family holiday gathering, features a mix of classic holiday songs and new, original music created exclusively for the film. The album includes contributions from a range of artists, including Tamar Braxton, Kevin Ross, Melanie Fiona, K-Ci-Hailey, and Koryn Hawthorne. The soundtrack was executive produced by Phil Thornton, Trell Woodberry, and Ron Hill.

Unexpected Christmas: The Soundtrack tracklist:

“Unexpected Christmas” – October London (Produced by October London)

“Cozy With You” – Melanie Fiona (Produced by Daniel Bryant / Marlo M. Davis)

“What Christmas Means To Me” – Kevin Ross (Produced by Kevin Ross)

“Joy To The World” – Tamar Braxton (Produced by Daniel Bryant)

“Cold Day” – EJ Jones (Produced by Daniel Bryant)

“Xmas Alone” – Xenia Manasseh (Produced by Camper)

“You This Christmas” – Kenyon Dixon (Produced by Daniel Bryant / Marlo M. Davis)

“I’ll Be There” – TA Thomas (Produced by Camper and Tiyon “TC” Christian)

“Wrapped In Red” – Koryn Hawthorne (Produced by Daniel Bryant)

“Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas” – K-Ci Hailey (Produced by Eric “E Will” Williams)