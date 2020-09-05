Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency for 2021

Legendary singer Usher recently teased his fans about a special announcement coming. We now find out that the news is a Las Vegas Residency that Usher will be performing at in 2021.

The singer will perform 12 shows starting on July 16th, 2021 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Usher adds:

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas. My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

In addition, Usher along with Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation will be donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s New Look Inc. That program has a mission to serve under-served youth.

2020 got off to a great start for Usher as he celebrated the success of his #1 single “Don’t Waste My Time”.

Usher is expected to release his upcoming ninth studio album later this year.