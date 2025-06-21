Usher Honored By The Atlanta Braves With Bobblehead Giveaway, First Pitch & Retail Collaboration

R&B superstar and Atlanta icon Usher was honored by his hometown Braves on 6/18/25 with a bobblehead gate giveaway, retail collaboration, specialty one-night-only themed food truck, ceremonial first pitch, and celebration at Truist Park.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates received a bobblehead designed by USHER, featuring the “Peace Up, A-Town” gesture. But the celebration started long before the fans entered the gates of Truist Park. Fans arrived at The Battery Atlanta hours before the game, enjoying a set by DJ Mars, USHER’s Tour DJ, and a ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck, whose name pays homage to USHER’s first release as an independent artist. Menu items were inspired by hit songs from USHER’s albums, such as ‘OMG’ – Fried Fish and Grits, ‘My Way’ – Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings, ‘Yeah’ – Shrimp and Grits, and more.

USHER visited with fans in the Threads by the Braves Clubhouse Store in The Battery Atlanta, showing off his new retail line that launched today as part of the Braves Collab Collection, hyped up the crowd with the ceremonial ‘Open the Gates’ celebration, and threw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch before the Braves went on to beat the New York Mets, 5-0.

Photos Courtesy of The Atlanta Braves