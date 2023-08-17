Usher Releases New Single “Boyfriend” & Video With Keke Palmer

Usher taps into the headlines for inspiration for his latest single “Boyfriend”. The video features Keke Palmer and was filmed at Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas.

The song is set to be included on his highly anticipated as-yet untitled ninth full-length album. It is the follow up to previously released single “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales Chart.

Palmer, who previously worked with Usher in Hustlers, recently announced a highly-anticipated, now nearly sold out, domestic tour, ‘Big Boss Tour,’ set to kick off this September.

The video for “Boyfriend” made its broadcast debut on the Paramount Times Square Billboards with support from MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, BET Soul, and BET Jams.

In conjunction with new music coming, Usher My Way: The Las Vegas Residency kicked off its second sold-out year, birthing numerous viral moments with shows through October. Usher: Rendez-vous à Paris, the European residency at La Seine Musicale, will kick off on September 24 until October 5.