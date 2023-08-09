Usher Releases New Single “Good Good” Featuring Summer Walker & 21 Savage

R&B legend Usher has just released his brand new single called “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The song is set to be included on his long awaited, currently untitled, ninth studio album set to release this Fall. “Good Good” is the follow up single to “GLU” which released earlier this year and recently became Usher’s seventh #1 record on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart.

“Good Good” was written by Usher, Tauren Stovall, Paul “Ghost” Dawson and more, with production by Grammy Award nominated duo Mel & Mus.

In conjunction with new music coming, Usher My Way: The Las Vegas Residency kicked off its second sold-out year, birthing numerous viral moments with shows through October. Usher: Rendez-vous à Paris, the sold out European residency at La Seine Musicale, will kick off on September 24 until October 5.