Usher Releases Video For Latest Single “Good Good” With Summer Walker & 21 Savage

Legendary musical icon Usher has just released the visual for his latest single “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The video was directed by Warren Fu and shot at Jackson Street Bridge and other landmarks in Atlanta.

Following the song’s release last week, it was the greatest gainer at radio this week and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales Chart.

The song was released via mega, a music collective founded by L.A. Reid and Usher in partnership with gamma. the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats co-founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef.

“Good Good” is set to be included on Usher’s upcoming album set to release this Fall.