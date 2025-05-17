Usher To Be Celebrated By The Atlanta Braves With Bobblehead Giveaway & Tribute

The Atlanta Braves will pay tribute to the Atlanta icon Usher on Wednesday, June 18, with a Bobblehead gate giveaway and celebration at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta as the team takes on the New York Mets. This night will feature an array of special activations that will honor Usher’s worldwide cultural and societal impact on the entertainment industry and beyond.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates of Truist Park will receive an exclusive Usher Bobblehead. This one-of-a-kind bobblehead was designed in collaboration with USHER and features the iconic “Peace Up, A-Town” hand-gesture, which has been adopted into the Braves’ culture this season for celebrations. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as celebrations will begin before the game in The Battery Atlanta. Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music with a DJ playing Usher’s greatest hits in tribute to the icon.

A ‘Coming Home Diner’ food truck, whose name pays homage to Usher’s first release as an independent artist, will also feature specialty food items inspired by hit songs from his albums. Menu items will include ‘OMG’ – Fried Fish and Grits, ‘My Way’ – Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings, ‘Yeah’ – Shrimp and Grits, and more. This one-of-a-kind food truck will be located in The Battery Atlanta Plaza outside of First Base Gate.

In addition, Usher worked alongside Braves Retail to design and launch a co-branded capsule merchandise collection that will be available exclusively at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads in The Battery Atlanta beginning Wednesday, June 18. The collection is inspired by Usher’s Atlanta roots and showcases his personal style, as well as the city’s fashion culture while representing his Atlanta Braves loyalty.